Elderly lion Reilly euthanized after long battle with renal disease, North Carolina Zoo says

ASHEBORO — Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion at the North Carolina Zoo who had been battling renal disease for several years, has died, the zoo announced Wednesday in a news release.

"He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was fiercely devoted to his lady lion, Mekita," Zookeeper Beth Malott said in a news release. "Reilly was a one-of-a-kind soul, and his morning roars will be greatly missed."

Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited institution.

He battled renal disease for several years. "With his advanced age and weakened physical state, the animal care team and veterinarians made the heart-wrenching, quality-of-life decision to euthanize him," the release said.

"Renal disease is not uncommon for a cat of Reilly's advanced age, be it a domestic cat sitting on your chair at home or a lion at the Zoo," Dr. Jb Minter, the zoo's chief veterinarian, said in the release. "We had been extremely fortunate to be able to monitor the advancement of Reilly's renal disease over the years using operant conditioning to get blood from his tail, but unfortunately, the progression of the renal disease along with his previously diagnosed spinal disease proved to be too much. I will surely miss hearing his roar from across the park."

"As the oldest male in AZA zoos, he far exceeded the average lifespan for lions under human care," Animal Management Supervisor Jodi Wiley said in the release. "This speaks volumes of the amazing care the keepers have given him over the years."

A lion's average lifespan in the wild is about 10-15 years, while male lions under human care have a median life expectancy of 17 years.

Reilly was born at Lincoln Park Zoo on Feb. 7, 1999, and came to the North Carolina Zoo on in 2001. He fathered a nine offspring — three males and six females.

Mekita is now the only lion at the zoo. Decisions about future pride members, including possible mates for her, will be based on recommendations from the AZA, the zoo said.

Male African Lions weigh up to 570 pounds, while females weigh up to 277 pounds. During peak health, Reilly weighed about 440 pounds, but his weight had dropped to 394 pounds, the zoo said.

African lions are listed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with populations continuing to decrease due to habitat loss and poaching, the release said. An estimated 23,000 to 39,000 lions remain in the wild.

Lions are the only big cats that are social, living in "prides" comprising a dominant male, several females, and their offspring. They may sleep up to 20 hours per day. Lions are native to the savannahs and grasslands of Africa and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph for very short bursts.