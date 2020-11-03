Election Day in Guilford: Polls punctuate people's desire to make their voices heard

GREENSBORO — A slow but steady stream of voters came to Guilford County's polling places Tuesday, ready to express their views in the voting booth.
Lines weren't as long as they've been on past Election Days due to the high turnout for early in-person voting and mail-in voting.
But tensions were higher than ever. This was more evident downtown than anywhere as businesses boarded up Tuesday evening, preparing for the worst should tensions boil over into violence.
At several precincts, well over 50% of registered voters had already cast their ballot before Election Day. But some, like Jordan Curtis, chose to wait until the final day.
"I want to make sure that everyone’s voices are being heard, as well as my voice," said Curtis, 24, a graduate student in political science, after he voted at Brown Recreation Center.
Hours at four polling locations across North Carolina, including one in Greensboro, were extended by the N.C. State Board of Elections Tuesday afternoon after delays in opening.
Like every other voting site across the state, the Guilford County precinct at Bluford Elementary School was set to open at 6:30 a.m., but the doors did not open until 7:04 a.m.
Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt phoned in to the state Board of Elections meeting about 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss what caused the delay at Bluford.
“The chief judge arrived a little too close for comfort to 6:30,” Collicutt said.
Instead of bringing voters inside to wait while the chief judge and others ensured everything was in working order, voters were kept outside.
By the time doors opened, there were 10 people waiting. While Collicutt said they don’t believe anyone waiting in line left, he admitted there is no way to be absolutely sure.
The board voted to extend voting at the Bluford Elementary site until 8:04 p.m. The rest of the county's sites closed at the regular time at 7:30 p.m.
Across the state, another nine polling locations were granted extensions because they opened late or had technical difficulties, Associated Press reported.
At Brown Recreation Center on Vandalia Road, about 15 to 20 people were in line when polls opened at 6:30 a.m., said Deborah Dean of the Guilford County Democratic Party, who spent the day outside.
After those voters entered the polling place, “It’s been pretty consistent with people able to walk straight in,” Dean said.
Those voters in the predominantly Democratic precinct expressed a mix of opinions.
Luther Powers of Pleasant Garden said he split his ticket, voting for Republican Donald Trump as president and Democrat Roy Cooper for governor.
“Our country is in pretty bad shape, and we need to hopefully get it straightened out,” Powers said.
A longtime Democrat, Powers said he was nonetheless pleased with Trump.
“I always said I would never vote for him,” Powers, 56, said of Trump. “I never thought he would be elected. He’s had a rough four years. They kept him in court more than he’s been able to do anything, do his job.”
Cooper, Powers added, “has done a wonderful job. He’s for the people, and he tries his best for us.”
Voters Mia Whatley, Tywanda Willis and Legacie Burnett said they felt it was important to participate.
“I feel like my vote counts,” said Willis, who said she voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president.
For Burnett, a senior at N.C. A&T, this election represented her first time voting.
For Whatley, 23, it was her second. Whatley came to vote for Trump.
A federal Pell grant enables her to go to UNCG, she said.
“I feel like we are going to go more in debt if Biden gets in,” Whatley said. “I want to make sure my student aid is there for the rest of my remaining years.”
As he exited Bluford Elementary School, Wy-Key Timothy Brower declined to say how he had voted for president.
“I just want somebody who’s going to listen to the people that’s put in place to give them advice on issues that they have no understanding about,” Brower said. “Because if they don’t listen to them, how do we expect them to listen to us? ... Will that be our current president or a new president? I would like to see some change.”
In Greensboro and neighboring cities, last-minute pushes to get voters to the polls were held throughout the day Tuesday.
People marched in Graham, a city that made national headlines over the weekend after a peaceful march to the polls was met with police officers who used pepper spray and arrested several marchers including the organizer, the Rev. Greg Drumwright, pastor of a Greensboro church. Officials said the officers used the pepper spray after a dispute between deputies and marchers over a generator.
Drumwright, who just last week marched voters in Greensboro to a polling station on A&T’s campus, also organized the event in Graham on Election Day.
“To the beloved community, I just want to make this appeal,” Drumwright said to his followers on Instagram Tuesday morning. “It is so important that you participate in this democratic process.”
In Greensboro, a handful of candidates running for election or reelection in local races held a small conference outside the precinct at First Baptist Church on West Friendly Avenue Tuesday morning.
Among the speakers was Rep. Amos Quick, who urged people to get out and vote if they hadn’t already.
“In every election, there has been someone elected that others did not vote (for), that they didn’t support,” Quick said, “but what has held this country together is the fact that we have a common goal — that is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone.”
Though Quick said he personally hopes that winner is Biden, he urged everyone to keep focused on their mission no matter the outcome of the election.
“This is a 244-year-old nation that has endured world wars, had endured the horrors of slavery, had endured the civil rights movement,” Quick said. “… But we’ve kept our eyes on the prize and moved forward, and we have to do that again.”
The election has proved itself to be the most contentious in American history, so much so that businesses in cities across the country have taken to boarding their windows up.
Greensboro is no exception.
It’s reminiscent of the response shops in downtown Greensboro had during the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, sparking unrest across the country. After a particularly volatile night in downtown Greensboro, during which several businesses were broken into and looted, nearly every business on Elm Street boarded up their doors and windows.
Tuesday evening, about 50% of businesses on the south end of Elm Street were putting the boards back up.
“We’re watching everything that’s happening around us and hoping it doesn’t happen here,” said Dan Weatherington, owner of Gate City Candy.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, he’d finished boarding up his store windows and was helping to board up the ones at Vintage to Vogue boutique across the street. He said he decided to set the boards up in such a way that they can easily be taken down during business hours and easily put back up at night.
“We’re business owners, and we’re just trying to make a living,” Weatherington said. “We don’t have anything to do with what’s going on.”
He said he hopes he doesn’t see the kind of destruction that occurred during the summer, but figured it was best to take precautions.
“Prepare for the worst,” he said, “and hope for the best.”
