Election Day in Guilford: Polls punctuate people's desire to make their voices heard

In Greensboro, a handful of candidates running for election or reelection in local races held a small conference outside the precinct at First Baptist Church on West Friendly Avenue Tuesday morning.

Among the speakers was Rep. Amos Quick, who urged people to get out and vote if they hadn’t already.

“In every election, there has been someone elected that others did not vote (for), that they didn’t support,” Quick said, “but what has held this country together is the fact that we have a common goal — that is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone.”

Though Quick said he personally hopes that winner is Biden, he urged everyone to keep focused on their mission no matter the outcome of the election.

“This is a 244-year-old nation that has endured world wars, had endured the horrors of slavery, had endured the civil rights movement,” Quick said. “… But we’ve kept our eyes on the prize and moved forward, and we have to do that again.”

The election has proved itself to be the most contentious in American history, so much so that businesses in cities across the country have taken to boarding their windows up.

Greensboro is no exception.