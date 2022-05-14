Election preview: With nine candidates, Guilford sheriff's field may be 'largest' ever

GREENSBORO — It's the largest field of challengers in recent memory.

The Guilford County sheriff's race includes an incumbent with several challengers within his own political party, a New York Times bestselling author and former long-term employees of the department.

Eight people are challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Danny Rogers, a Democrat, including the second top-voter getter in the 2018 Democratic primary.

"It’s the largest field that I’ve seen," said Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin "Skip" Alston, who was involved in county politics as far back as the 1980s.

Voters, of course, will have the final say. On Tuesday, they will narrow the candidates to two.

What's at stake is an agency with a multi-million dollar budget and two campuses, hundreds of employees, a rash of recent attacks on detention officers at the jail — along with increasing crime that's not unique to the state's third largest county.

The majority of candidates say they are running based on a lack of leadership by Rogers, who counters that while working through a pandemic and problems with law enforcement retention taking place across the country, he's proud of what his department has been able to accomplish. (Click on links to the candidates' websites to hear more of their thoughts on running the sheriff's department.)

"I think that we have done very well," Rogers said. "The opponents will say what they want to say. That’s just campaign-stump-speech so I don’t get caught up in that. We just need time to finish the job."

****

The most outspoken critics include Ed Melvin, Rogers' former chief deputy, who was sworn in as a part of the administration on the same day as the sheriff and left within a few months. Melvin, a Republican, is also a former military policeman and retired North Carolina state trooper.

"Why are so many people running?" Melvin asked. "People don’t have the money to put toward a campaign for a futile effort. They see a big problem and that is with the current sheriff. He has failed."

Melvin said he wants to restore professionalism to the job, which he says will increase morale and resolve some of the under staffing issues. He says that Rogers has promoted individuals from the bottom — "deputy one day and a captain the next," Melvin said.

"What do you think that does for morale to the men and women who are keeping their noses clean, working through the ranks, studying and taking that promotional exam?" Melvin asked.

The new Ford Mustang cruisers the sheriff purchased, he said, are being used on the interstate to write speeding tickets.

"We are already working with a skeleton crew, why would you do this?" Melvin said.

Phil Byrd, who started his career as a detention officer at the Guilford County Jail and later commanded the personnel and training, internal affairs, school resource officers and field operations divisions at the sheriff's department, calls it a need for responsible leadership.

The pandemic led to 2020 being a tough year for law enforcement agencies across the country, he said. But missteps started earlier with the sheriff's office dismissing a large number of workers when Rogers took office and has led to sustained problems — retention being the most dire.

"It’s not safe for the detention officers, for the inmates, for the officers in the field," said Byrd, a Republican.

The New York Times best-selling author Billy Queen has worked for the High Point Police Department, the U.S. Border patrol and as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. He retired from the ATF in 2017 as the special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Division.

"I saw what made them successful and what caused them to fail," Queen said. "I’ll bring those things that I’ve learned from working across the United States back here and make the Guilford County Sheriff's Department a national organization of excellence."

Democrat T.J. Phipps, who was the next highest vote getter behind Rogers in their party's 2018 primary, said he would conduct an analysis to understand the agency's strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

"I first was inspired, then I was motivated to run. And then I felt obligated to run given my experience and training and knowledge in law enforcement," said Phipps, a retired captain with the Greensboro Police Department.

Phipps said that with the problems he sees under the administration's watch, that somebody else deserves a chance.

"If the voters are not satisfied with the job that the incumbent sheriff has done for the last three-and-a-half years," Phipps said, "and if they want a qualified professional who has character, competence and cares for the community, then I'm your candidate."

Another Democrat challenging Rogers, Juan Monjaras, would be the first Latino to serve as sheriff in Guilford County and possible the first or one of the first in the state. He makes that point to say that he wants to be inclusive not only of ideas but also have a workforce that reflects the diversity of the county.

"I just want to build a department based in unity, not division," said Monjaras, who was a deputy sheriff in Guilford for nearly a decade before working for the Greensboro police department. He resigned to run for sheriff.

He said that money Rogers has used to change the colors on patrol cars from white to black and redesigning the number of points on the badges of deputies from six to five, for example, could have been better spent.

He wants to work with other sheriffs to petition the state to take some of the burden off jails, which is incarcerating more people with mental health issues.

Adam Perry Moore, who the last seven years has served as a Guilford County detention officer and Haw River patrol officer working collaboratively with Alamance County's sheriff's office in areas including investigations and narcotics, says he would take a "small town approach" to law enforcement as sheriff of Guilford County.

"Working in the small towns that I have, we weren't just in our community and a resource to our community but a vital part of our community," said Moore, a Republican.

By that, he also means having officers known by their names in the areas they patrol.

Moore says too often people running law enforcement agencies have forgotten what it's like being on the front lines. Others like to play politics instead of looking out for the people they are sworn to serve, he said.

He said that the right to protest, for example, should be protected.

"We have to protect people's right to protest, but when it comes to affecting travel and affecting the businesses and the everyday lives of other citizens, we have to step in," Moore said.

When a video showed people walking into his former high school, Southern Guilford, to start an altercation, William White says it was another example of knowing he had to do something.

"I’m not willing to stand for that," said White, a Republican candidate. "I’m not doing it as a retirement hobby. I’m not doing it to pacify some boredom. I’m doing it because I’m vested in this community."

White, who has worked as a patrol officer in every district of the Greensboro Police Department, was selected while a U.S. Marine for The Presidential Helicopter Service at HMX-1, serving President George Bush. He joins other residents concerned about the time it takes to receive a concealed weapons permit. A process that once took just over a month now takes about a year.

"If they choose me, they will never have to lie awake at night and say: 'Did I make the right decision?'" White said.

Also running is Randy Powers, a chief deputy under former Sheriff BJ Barnes.

"The department has been turned upside down," Powers said. "When we had it, it was considered one of the best in the state."

Powers helped established the first Rapid DNA Lab in the state in 2016, giving the department the capability of producing a two-hour turnaround time on DNA results, and coordinated with surrounding counties on fighting crime.

"If they elect me as the sheriff, I know how to put the department back together again and make it one of the best in the state again," Powers said.

****

Rogers, who wants another term, says that he hasn't handled the office haphazardly.

He adds that there's less of a morale problem than people think.

"Talk to the officers," Rogers said.

The sheriff says he, too, has been concerned about the detention area. It's a dangerous job and that the policy for direct contact with inmates was made before he took office. The number of mentally ill inmates exacerbates the problem, he said.

As for the Mustangs, they're not out there for show, he said.

"They are a tool for us," Rogers said. "Some traffic enforcement is to help bring drugs off the street, guns off the streets."

He says his administration has gotten 240-plus guns and close to $4 million in drugs off the street.

"These are tools that we utilize to better help and serve the county, and we use different methods to get things done," Rogers said.

When the department bought a ROOK tactical vehicle for $295,000 in forfeited drug money after deputies were wounded during standoffs, it was to be shared with different agencies.

"We had an incident in High Point last year where an individual killed his wife and was attempting to harm his daughters," Rogers said. "That ROOK, along with the deputies and police officers from High Point, helped save their lives.

"We paid for what the taxpayers wanted — and that's for us to serve and protect."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.