GREENSBORO — Elissa Minet Fuchs saw all and knew all at the Greensboro Ballet.

While in her 90s, the Ballet Mistress taught two adult classes a week, occasionally leading rehearsals, choreographing, keeping a keen eye on dancers’ progress and advising then-artistic director and CEO Maryhelen Mayfield, who she assisted.

As a young dancer she had been a soloist with the New York City Ballet at the Metropolitan Opera.

In Greensboro, where she died Feb. 17 at age 103, generations of ballerinas performed to her choreography of The Nutracker’s “Dance of the Flowers.”

“All I ever wanted to do in my life was to be on the stage,” Fuchs, then 92, told the News & Record in a 2011 interview.

Later, Fuchs would prepare others for their turn in the spotlight.

“She could be a real taskmaster when she wanted, for sure,” recalled Jennifer Gentry, the company’s executive director. “But, of course, everybody loved her.”

Before coming to Greensboro, Fuchs, who is from Louisiana, founded the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, which is still in existence five decades later. She had started dancing professionally in a 1935 vaudeville show at age 16, after having taken dance lessons at age 3 and classical ballet training at age 7.

Born Elise Minette Levy, she was just 16 and a high school senior when a dancer friend urged her to come to Chicago and change her name.

Within four days, she got a touring job as a chorus girl.

She was later recruited to the New York stage, rising to ballet soloist. She also made trips to Hollywood to dance in short films.

“What a life she had!” wrote Kristin Rittby on the Greensboro Ballet’s Facebook page, where former students and others shared memories. “I’m grateful to have known her.”

The Metropolitan Opera was where she would meet future husband Peter Paul Fuchs, a conductor’s assistant who played piano for ballet rehearsals.

They married in 1949 and in 1950 she quit dancing to follow his conducting career, which took her to the San Francisco Opera and then back to her hometown where he taught at Louisiana State University.

Fuchs worked in local theatre and choreographed for musicals and operas before founding the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre.

Fuchs and her husband moved to Greensboro in 1976 when he was hired as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and artistic director of the Greensboro Opera Company.

She acted in local theatre and served on the Greensboro Ballet’s board of directors before she was hired to teach.

Fuchs would later watch her husband suffer for 17 years with Alzheimer’s disease. He died at age 90 in 2007.

“Elissa was such a magnetic woman,” said former Greensboro student Megan Elizabeth LeCrone, now a soloist ballerina with the New York City Ballet. “She truly loved life and people, her family, her students and she loved the arts and working.”

LeCrone said she was “so grateful” to have trained with Fuchs.

“She stayed young even in her 80s and 90s, was so active and engaged and just one of those rare gems.”