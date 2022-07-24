Ella Fitzgerald sang it best, 'It's too darn hot'

GREENSBORO — Just a "hot child in the city."

Whewwww.

These humid, hot, hazy days are smacking us in the face, whether in the city or the suburbs. Even the farms in between.

It feels — and sounds — like summer.

All the lyrical references on the radio, just like that Nick Gilder tune, are apropos.

Remember those cool nights?

"Just like a long lost friend you ain't seen in a while," Kenny Chesney sings in "Summertime."

No surprise that they didn't last.

The Triad saw near 100-degree days before the official start of summer. And now with summer in full bloom, the hot days continue.

It's gonna hit the low 90s several times this week. But with the heat index, it will feel more like the upper 90s and even into the low 100s.

Hydrate, stay indoors if you can and watch out for your neighbor.

"It's (gonna be) like a heat wave," as Martha & The Vandellas sang.

We get it. A true Southern summer is heavy on heat and afternoon "thunder boomers" and quick little showers. Recent summers have also been marked by droughts, burning bans and prayers to the heavens for wet stuff.

This week the sun will move lots of corn and watermelon from near ready to ripe.

"Good day sunshine," indeed, as The Beatles crooned.

Landscapers, firefighters, people in food trucks downtown — really anyone who works outside — should take extra care with the sunscreen and for medical conditions, especially.

Be sure to keep youngsters away from those sometimes molten-hot slides at city parks or the backyards of homes from Adams Farm to Irving Park.

"Some like it hot," so sings The Power Station.

The heat's not a problem for folks at Wet n' Wild. Everything is connected to water.

Or for those picnicking in Center City Park today at lunchtime. Or for those splashing in their backyard or community pool.

Sure, some of us are fickle. Agreeing, Ella Fitzgerald sang, that "it's too darn hot."

But in the throes of the chilling winds of winter, we knew it was coming.

We wanted it.

So we're with Beyonce:

"Baby, there is nothing like the summertime."