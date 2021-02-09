Elon Poll: More N.C. residents will get a COVID-19 vaccine, but are still skeptical

ELON — A growing number of North Carolina residents say they'll get a COVID-19 vaccine when it's available, according to an Elon University Poll released Tuesday.
But the new poll shows plenty of reluctance. A little less than 60% of those surveyed have gotten the vaccine or plan to get it. And 20% said they'll skip the vaccine — a number that held steady from the Elon Poll conducted in December.
Almost a quarter — 24% — said they're not sure if they'll take the COVID-19 vaccine.
And close to two thirds are concerned about potential side effects.
Recent Elon Polls have shown an increased willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which was first available in the United States in December.
In its October poll, only a third said they would get a vaccine, and 42% were unsure. By December, the number of those willing to get a shot had climbed to 41% and the "not sure" group had declined slightly to 39%. Elon pollsters at the time characterized North Carolinians as "wary" of the vaccine.
Those who say they will refuse the vaccine, meanwhile, was at 25% in October and dropped to 21% in December.
Twelve percent of those polled have received a vaccine.
Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said the overall trend suggests that state residents are growing less hesitant about getting vaccinated.
“As expected, many people who were unsure about the vaccine have now taken at least one dose or plan to take it when available," said Husser, who's also an associate professor of political science at the Alamance County university. "However, we did not find evidence that many in the ‘no’ camp are changing their minds."
Other findings from Tuesday's poll:
• North Carolina residents are more confident in the state's handling of the vaccine rollout than they are in the federal response. Thirty-seven percent approve and 27% disapprove in how North Carolina is distributing the vaccine. More people disapprove (43%) than approve (30%) of the federal government's handling of the vaccine distribution.
• Thirty percent of those who haven't had a vaccine have tried to get one. Fifty-one percent said appointments weren't available, 20% weren't eligible and 12% said there wasn't a vaccine clinic near where they lived.
• Of those who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, the vast majority said it was "very easy" (46%) or "somewhat easy" (25%) to get a shot.
• Thirty percent said they are "very worried" about side effects from the vaccine, and 33% are "somewhat worried."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said common side effects include pain and swelling in the arm where a person gets a shot as well as fever, chills, headache and fatigue. The CDC also said these side effects should disappear in several days and show that a person is building immunity to COVID-19.
The Elon University Poll of 1,455 North Carolina adults was conducted between Jan. 29-31. The online poll was a representative sample of the state's population, and the results have a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
