Elon Poll: More N.C. residents will get a COVID-19 vaccine, but are still skeptical

Those who say they will refuse the vaccine, meanwhile, was at 25% in October and dropped to 21% in December.

Twelve percent of those polled have received a vaccine.

Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said the overall trend suggests that state residents are growing less hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“As expected, many people who were unsure about the vaccine have now taken at least one dose or plan to take it when available," said Husser, who's also an associate professor of political science at the Alamance County university. "However, we did not find evidence that many in the ‘no’ camp are changing their minds."

Other findings from Tuesday's poll:

• North Carolina residents are more confident in the state's handling of the vaccine rollout than they are in the federal response. Thirty-seven percent approve and 27% disapprove in how North Carolina is distributing the vaccine. More people disapprove (43%) than approve (30%) of the federal government's handling of the vaccine distribution.

• Thirty percent of those who haven't had a vaccine have tried to get one. Fifty-one percent said appointments weren't available, 20% weren't eligible and 12% said there wasn't a vaccine clinic near where they lived.