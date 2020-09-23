Elton John's Greensboro concert rescheduled for April 2022

Taking to social media, John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021," he said in the release. "And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Winning the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour,” the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA and has since received rave reviews around the world.