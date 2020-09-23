 Skip to main content
Elton John's Greensboro concert rescheduled for April 2022
Elton John

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman" at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello

GREENSBORO - The Elton John concert originally scheduled for May 23 of this year at the Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for April 19, 2022.

The singer announced on Wednesday his return to the stage in North America with newly rescheduled dates for his award-winning, global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

The critically-acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Following his recently announced dates in Europe, beginning Sept. 1, 2021 in Berlin, the tour will kick off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Miami.

The latest dates on sale are arena shows which were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.

Taking to social media, John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021," he said in the release. "And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Winning the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour,” the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA and has since received rave reviews around the world.

