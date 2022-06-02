 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency crews conduct search after reported drowning at Belews Lake, recover juvenile's body

Belews Lake property

A section of Belews Lake is pictured in this file photo. 

 Courtesy of Forsyth County

BELEWS LAKE — Emergency crews recovered the body of a male juvenile Wednesday evening after a search was conducted in response to a reported drowning.

Officials did not identify the victim or release his age. It also was unclear if the juvenile lived nearby or was familiar with the lake.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner.

"All of the responders would like to express our condolences to the family," Brandon Gentry, director of Stokes County Emergency Services, said in a news release Thursday.

After the call came in at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the scene and starting conducting search and rescue using sonar and a remote operated underwater vehicle, Gentry said.

Gentry also thanked the following agencies that assisted: Stokes-Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Belews Creek Fire Department, Madison Rescue, High Point Fire Department/Dive Team, Stokes County EMS, Stokes County Fire Marshal's Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and NC Emergency Management.

As more people get out on local waterways as the weather warms, Gentry said he would encourage residents to always wear a personal flotation device when in the water. 

