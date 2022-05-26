Emergency officials say stay alert during summer storm season

It doesn't take long for a severe thunderstorm to put people in danger, especially when heavy rain turns to flash flooding.

That's the warning Burlington fire officials want to share with people across the Triad as the season for summer storms arrives. Their team responded to three water rescues within minutes apart Monday afternoon when storms soaked the area.

"It can happen very quickly," Daniel Shoffner, a spokesman for the Burlington Fire Department, said during a telephone interview. "It's just important to be aware of your surroundings. It doesn't take much water to carry a car away."

Two different vehicles got stranded in floodwaters at separate locations and the occupants of both were assisted to safety by firefighters. Another rescue involved a woman trying to save her dog, but both became trapped by floodwaters until multiple agencies helped get both to safety.

"Flash flooding can catch people by surprise," Shoffner said. "Thankfully, no one got hurt."

The area is in for more stormy weather. Forsyth and Davidson counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch tonight and scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday in Guilford County with heavy rain and flash flooding possible.

Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said storm warnings may seem repetitive this time of year, but he urges residents to stay aware of ones that have a higher risk level.

"No two storms are the same, but many in this area can bring heavy and extreme rainfall that often results in flooding and flash flooding," Blaes said during a telephone interview.

Forecasts and local conditions, he said, can change in a matter of minutes. It can be dumping rain in one place and not rain a drop 10 minutes down the road, he said.

Summer also brings more travel, which Blaes cautioned often has drivers trying to navigate unfamiliar roads in severe weather.

"If there's water in the road and you can't see the pavement, don't drive on that road. Turn around, don't drown," he said. "And it's especially risky at night to drive when it's flooding."

Whether you're traveling or at home, Shoffner said it's critical to be aware of what kind of weather is approaching and when.

"If there's a severe storm warning for your area, it's important to take shelter," Shoffner said. "Make sure it's in a place where water won't rise."

In the event of flooding, the American Red Cross encourages people to follow any evacuation orders and to prepare an emergency kit to keep nearby.

Residents can learn more about regional weather by going online at weather.gov/rah.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.