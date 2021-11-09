 Skip to main content
Emergency water line repair forces lane closures on West Gate City Boulevard tonight
Emergency water line repair forces lane closures on West Gate City Boulevard tonight

GREENSBORO — The westbound lanes of the 300 block of West Gate City Boulevard, from South Eugene Street to Tipton Place, will have occasional lane closures due to emergency water line repairs, the city said.

The repairs will cause minor traffic delays until midnight, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. 

