Emergency water line repair forces lane closures on West Gate City Boulevard tonight

GREENSBORO — The westbound lanes of the 300 block of West Gate City Boulevard, from South Eugene Street to Tipton Place, will have occasional lane closures due to emergency water line repairs, the city said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The repairs will cause minor traffic delays until midnight, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.