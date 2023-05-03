GREENSBORO — Central Carolina Festival will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday with "Dollar Day" and free parking at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Festival organizers said visitors on "Dollar Day" will enjoy $1 admission, $1 rides and $1 select food items. The event features midway rides, games and carnival food courtesy of Michael's Amusements.

The festival will have free daily performances by Roaring Metal Rage, a BMX stunt show.

Organizers encourage residents to visit the Central Carolina Festival’s Facebook page for more information.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday (free admission on the final day).

On Friday, pay regular admission price of $6; Free for children under 42 inches tall, seniors, valid college and military ID. Unlimited ride wristband is $27.

Saturday is Family Day. Between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., pay $15 admission and receive an unlimited ride wristband (the ride band is valid until 5 p.m.).