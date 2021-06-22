Entrepreneur and philanthropist Don Brady dies at 88

GREENSBORO — Growing up in Niagara Falls, Don Brady learned he’d have to work hard to be successful because of his family’s modest means.

But he also found out early on that getting a hand from well-meaning individuals can make a huge difference in a person’s life. And when his Brady Services became a Greensboro success story, he would help raise millions of dollars so others could get a chance to make their mark, too.

Brady, who died last week at 88, was active in the region’s top philanthropic causes well into his 80s.

Just over three years ago, Brady and his wife, Mary Gay, were the annual honorees for the Triad JDRF Gala, which raises millions for juvenile diabetes and is one of the highest-profile fundraisers in the region.

JDRF, formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, became a special cause for Brady when one of his 14 grandchildren developed Type 1 diabetes.

Brady learned early on that when people were kind to him, he should pass that kindness along to the community.

He got a helping hand as a youth when he won a scholarship to the University of Rochester in New York.