'Equity warrior' Nora Carr remembered for fighting 'passionately for children'

GREENSBORO — Nora Carr’s father often recounted with pride the baseball scholarship his dad earned and how their Irish-immigrant clan pooled resources to get her grandfather into college — the first in the family.

“The family ethos was you can argue and fight within the family, but outside the family you are loyal and support each other,” Carr said in 2012 while then chief of staff for Guilford County Schools, the third-largest district in the state. “That idea of teamwork and loyalty is something I’ve carried all my life.”

Carr, 63, died Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, and is being remembered for her dedication to children.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recalled that Carr was the first person she met when she came to Greensboro in 2016 and instantly connected over what they wanted for children. Carr would come to her weeks later saying that she was prepared to resign because a new superintendent deserved to hire her own chief of staff.

“But she ‘had me at hello,” said an emotional Contreras. “There was no way I was going to let her go. She was an equity warrior and fought so diligently and passionately for children.”

Carr, who served as interim superintendent during the search that lead to Contreras, had a particular passion for LGBTQ children and those with exceptional needs and wanted to make sure policies and practices addressed students that others forgot about, Contreras said.

“She just fought so hard for children and it seems so incredibly unfair,” Contreras said. “What I’ll remember her most for is the humanity she saw in every person she interacted with.”

Carr retired from Guilford County Schools after being recruited to the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in 2021 as assistant director with the Winston-Salem-based group, which awards grants across the state with a mission to improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians.

There she teamed up with former Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, the foundation’s executive director.

Carr once recalled how her dad didn’t shoo his kids out of trees, but pressed them to climb higher. He not only taught the boys how to throw a football with a spiral, but his girls, too. He told them they never had to have all the answers.

Carr, on a athletic scholarship, was the first female All-American at St. Louis University.

“I think I learned how to be fearless,” she said.

Winston McGregor, vice-chair of the county school board and president of the Guilford Education Alliance, saw Carr as incredibly courageous and willing to put in the work to make change happen.

“Of course, she would get weary and frustrated, but she never said, ‘I’m not going to do the work,’” McGregor said. “She always got back up, climbed higher or found a new solution. She was never the person to say let’s just do what we’ve always done.

“She often said: ‘If I could have one wish it would be that every child had at least one caring adult in their life.’”

Carr’s tenure with Guilford County Schools included tough budget years, where she followed her father’s lead.

A child of the Depression and a B-24 bomber pilot during World War II, her father oversaw the construction, staffing and opening of Missouri’s first nuclear plant. So when the sputtering economy forced millions in cuts from the district’s budget during Carr’s early time here, she responded just as her dad had: by working to scrap unfilled jobs and reducing workdays.

“Dad was very much about holding people accountable,” Carr once said. “By the same token, if people were working hard and doing the job, he did everything he could to keep them employed.”

Contreras last saw Carr during a community celebration for the departing superintendent, who is leaving to take a job with The Innovation Project, an education-related nonprofit.

With her voice choked by tears, Contreras shared that three years ago, she had an anaphylactic reaction to an antibiotic. Few knew about it.

“I collapsed and wasn’t breathing,” said Contreras, who was rushed to the hospital.

When she was revived, the first face leaning over her was Carr.

“I said, ‘Am I in heaven?’” Contreras said with a bit of a laughter through her tears. “She said, ‘Not yet, Sharon.’ Nora came every day to hold my hand. I couldn’t really talk. I was in a great deal of pain and I didn’t know if I was going to live or die, and she held my hands for eight days.

“That was Nora Carr — forever holding each of our hands.”

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

