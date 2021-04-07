Eric Church coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Country music star Eric Church will bring his new tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 18.
The 55-city North American Arena Tour, called the Gather Again Tour, will kick off in the fall and run through the Madison Square Garden Finale in spring 2022, the Greensboro Coliseum announced Wednesday.
Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7 at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale at 10 a.m. May 4. On-sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.
Church’s concert on May 20, 2017, at the coliseum ranks 10th in coliseum history for its attendance of 20,313, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager.
The reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year and current Entertainer of the Year nominee, Church has his sights set on a return to the road.
Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.
Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.
“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.
“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide — that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”
Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his upcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.
The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with Heart available everywhere April 16, Soul available everywhere April 23, and the middle album, &, available exclusively to the Church Choir on April 20.
For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.