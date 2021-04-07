Eric Church coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Country music star Eric Church will bring his new tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 18.

The 55-city North American Arena Tour, called the Gather Again Tour, will kick off in the fall and run through the Madison Square Garden Finale in spring 2022, the Greensboro Coliseum announced Wednesday.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7 at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale at 10 a.m. May 4. On-sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.

Church’s concert on May 20, 2017, at the coliseum ranks 10th in coliseum history for its attendance of 20,313, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager.

The reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year and current Entertainer of the Year nominee, Church has his sights set on a return to the road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.