GREENSBORO — The historic home in Fisher Park easily could have fallen to the bulldozer.

Built in 1915 by two sisters, Emma and Florence Monroe, the clapboard foursquare home at 705 N. Greene St. had not served as a private home for decades.

It and a few other properties were put up for sale a couple of years ago by First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. Initially, it appeared the home might be demolished to make way for a retirement home, but those plans didn’t work out.

That left an opening for creativity, cooperation and sheer will on the part of several people to save the house and an adjacent 1930s apartment building.

“This happens once in a blue moon,” said Michael Fuko-Rizzo, co-owner of E&V Properties, which is taking ownership of the buildings. “It’s very rare that people actually take the time to save the house — a lot of these things are just demolished for development.”

It’s also unusual for a developer to reduce the number of planned units and wait additional months for the necessary permits to allow a historic house to be moved offsite.

“I want to do what’s right for the city and the community,” developer David Stone of D. Stone Builders said. “I want to be able to drive past here and smile and not think about any kind of friction that happened when this project was developed.”

As for the neighborhood — one of three locally zoned historic districts in the city?

“Everybody is thrilled,” said Linda Lane, part of a group of neighbors who worked with Stone to ensure the condominium project kept in line with the character of the neighborhood. “I haven’t heard any negative feedback.”

So how did they do it?

When he bought the 3,000-square-foot house, Stone said he met with Preservation Greensboro to discuss finding a buyer for the home and the possibility of moving it from the property.

“There’s plenty of people who would love to take the house, but you’ve got to have a piece of land to move it to. And then the logistics of all that,” Stone said. The further away, the more complicated and expensive it gets to move a home.

Stone also met with the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, which must approve new construction or major alterations in historic districts.

Stone also purchased another property at 707 N. Greene St., but the home on that property was built in the 1960 and was considered of less historical interest.

Lane said the neighborhood formed a group that included historic renovation experts, including herself, and came up with ideas for the townhomes — such as exterior finishes, front porch sizes and window placement.

When they took their ideas to Stone, Lane said the group was happily surprised when he took their suggestions seriously.

Fuko-Rizzo, who lives in the neighborhood, continued meeting with Stone and came to an agreement.

Fuko-Rizzo would buy the Monroe house, the apartment building at 208 W. Fisher Ave., and land at the corner of Fisher and Greene. Stone would also sell him a sliver of the land at 905 Greene St. to allow for the setbacks needed to move the house to the corner.

Stone, a Greensboro native, also agreed to cut his townhome project from eight to six units in two buildings to accommodate saving the home and apartment building. The house at 707 N. Greene St. will be demolished, but parts of it will be salvaged for reuse, he said.

The townhome units will be three stories with a rooftop terrace, Stone said, “which we’re really excited about because you’re going to have awesome views of downtown.”

And because the property is on a hill, only two stories will be visible from the street and the garages will be around the back of the property.

Fuko-Rizzo, who with his husband bought and renovated Hillside, the 1929 mansion built for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co President Julian Price, said he hopes to sell the Monroe house after it’s moved.

“We are looking for somebody who’s interested in coming in and rehabbing it once it’s on its new foundation,” Fuko-Rizzo said. He said it will be plumbed for a 1,500-square-foot basement apartment, the rent for which could help the new owners pay for renovations to the historic home.

“It’s got a gorgeous downtown city view,” said Fuko-Rizzo, who plans to keep and renovate the apartment building next door.

Fuko-Rizzo said the site plan has been approved and all that’s left is for the building permit to be issued. The house could be moved in the next four to six weeks, he said.

Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro, said the deal just shows how much historic structures are appreciated in the city.

“This just shows that we’ve been able to foster a strong preservation ethic in Greensboro,” Briggs said. “There’s recognition that we can strike win, win, win agreements with historic properties and there’s value in historic properties.”

“We satisfied by seeing these two historic structures saved through hard work, hard conversations and collaborations between different groups,” Lane said. “Everybody wins.”

