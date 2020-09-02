GREENSBORO — It's been six months since most North Carolinians could go bowling, skate indoors, work out in a gym or visit a museum.
And playgrounds closed in April.
But the wait is over Friday evening.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he is allowing North Carolina to enter Phase 2.5 of reopening, which means fitness facilities, recreational venues and museums can reopen in time for the Labor Day weekend.
It's about time, many business owner say.
“I was originally told it was going to be two weeks, but two weeks turned into six months,” said Andy Hawkins, who plans to open four Triad roller rinks on Sept. 11.
"North Carolina's YMCAs have spent 24 weeks preparing to reopen facilities responsibly," Rhonda Anderson, president and CEO of YMCA of Greensboro, said in a statement.
“We were one of the last states to reopen for gyms and fitness centers,” Skyzone Trampoline Park owner Dave McNulty said.
Reopening isn't a return to normal. Most of these businesses must keep the number of guests at 30% of the fire code capacity, museums at 50%.
For Skateland West on Stagecoach Trail in Greensboro, that means about 360 skaters at a time and about half that at Skateland’s other locations.
Hawkins and his mother, Nancy Easter, have been in the business for over 40 years running two Skateland USA rinks in Greensboro, one in Clemmons and Skate Haven in Winston-Salem.
You'll have to hold off on ice skating. The Ice House will remain closed to public skating.
“It’s a thing where we recognize that people want to have things to do, but the responsibility of that can be challenging,” Nicole Gaboury, the rink’s skating director, said. For now, the rink will only be open to figure skating practice.
Skyzone Trampoline Park can accommodate about 140 people, but McNulty said he plans to lower the capacity so that every person in one of the park’s trampoline arenas will have plenty of space to safely jump.
“It’s very possible for eight (per arena) to jump and be socially distanced,” he said.
He said park will open at 5 p.m. Friday with lots of safety precautions in place — sneeze guards at check-in stations, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, lots of available tissues and “very very extensive” cleaning.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of what we’ve always done,” McNulty said. “We’ve always used an EPA-rated disinfectant on all of the floors, tables, lockers and attractions.”
Still, he said, “We understand there’s a population of guests who aren’t going to want to come in.”
So the park is doing something it hasn’t done before — set aside times for groups to reserve the park for themselves.
Gyms get ready
Fitness centers and gyms, which have adapted during the shut-down to offer virtual workouts and outdoor group classes, are eager to welcome back members for one-on-one training.
“It’s been a long time for people to be away from health and fitness," said Nick Petruzzi, owner of 9 Rounds Fitness. "I look at it as an opportunity to build your immune system against the virus.”
For six years, Petruzzi has operated what he calls a boutique fitness center that offers circuit training. He plans to reopen on Sept. 14.
The YMCA of Greensboro is reopening all indoor fitness centers to active members on Tuesday. Pools, which reopened this summer to limited lap swimmers, will welcome other swimmers in limited capacity.
"We're working hard to prepare our facilities while putting safety first," the YMCA's Anderson said in her statement.
Many gyms across the state reopened earlier this summer under an exemption in the executive order that allowed members to use facilities for medical reasons.
Petruzzi was not among the gyms to reopen under the exemption but is determined to make his members feel safe.
“Every one of our clients has a different comfort level in coming back to a gym. They want to make sure steps are being taken for safety,” he said.
He said he will be following all state protocols.
“Cleaning will be done at every station each time a member works out. I’ve also invested in a fogger for sanitizing,” Petruzzi said.
Go-carts, bumper boats, miniature golf and laser tag are options for Celebration Station, an amusement park on Big Tree Way.
“Everything is open and is outdoors,” said Sydni McMillan, the park’s group sales representative.
The indoor arcade will remained closed, and everyone who comes inside for concessions will be asked to wear a mask, McMillan said.
Some area bowling alleys are gearing up to open their lanes.
Triad Lanes on Oak Branch Drive posted on its Facebook page that it will open at 5 p.m. Friday.
AMF All Star Lanes on Holden Road has not given a reopening date.
Two local museums will reopen in phases.
The Greensboro History Museum will reopen to the public on Sept. 12, Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said.
Only the mezzanine level, with its “Voices of a City” and Carlson Gallery exhibitions, will be open while the museum completes a new exhibition on the second floor, Hart said.
Because of the pandemic, the number of visitors in the building will be limited. She encouraged visitors to visit the museum website at greensborohistory.org to see more of its exhibitions.
The history museum will fully open on Sept. 26, with the new exhibition “Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories & Conversations.”
It will feature local murals from the Black Lives Matter movement, along with other recently collected material related to 2020 protests, the pandemic and economic crisis.
“We are designing the new exhibit with a minimal amount of interpretation or long videos that would require a lengthy time in the space,” Hart said.
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will open for tours on Saturday and Monday if the museum has adequate staffing, said Will Harris, museum principal scholar.
Available tour times will be posted on the museum website on Friday afternoon.
For those who aren’t comfortable touring the museum in person, the museum will debut two online filmed tours of the galleries on Saturday and Monday.
The museum also will inaugurate the first of its "South Elm Street Windows" exhibits, which can be viewed along the front of the building at 134 S. Elm St.
UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum had not announced a decision as of Wednesday afternoon about reopening to the public, though it is currently open to UNCG students, faculty and staff.
It was tough
The shutdown was tough on businesses.
“We have had a lot of difficulty just paying the overhead," Skateland's Hawkins said. "Water and electric were a lot higher than we expected it to be.”
The rinks typically host school groups and birthday parties. Easter said there would be as many as eight birthday parties on a given Saturday.
“It’s been really hard since we shut down in March,” she said.
McNulty echoed their concern: “We had no revenue for almost six months. That is huge. The governor really put us in a bind. He put a lot of businesses in a bind.”
Labor Day Weekend is not typically a busy time for the park, he said, but with fewer people traveling this year, he hopes that will translate to more customers.
“We’ll see how it goes. Maybe we’ll see an uptick,” he said.
Easter is just ready to be back in business.
“After being open all these years, I wasn’t ready to retire at 81,” Easter said with a laugh. “Being retired is no fun, especially since you can’t go anywhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.