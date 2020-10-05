'Excessive speed' contributed to crash that killed 3 in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE — Three men were killed when a car collided with a tree in Thomasville early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a crash in the 900 block of Liberty Drive near Cloniger Drive and located a 2012 Jeep Cherokee that had struck a tree about 3:15 a.m., according to police.

The driver, Cesar Geovanni Jaimes, 23, of Asheboro, was killed, along with passengers Karam Khan-Ali-Khan-Gul-Khan, 22, of Archdale and Isaac Anthony Jaimes, 22, of Asheboro, police said.

Police said the Jeep was traveling north on Liberty Drive at an excessive speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle spun 180 degrees, went off the road and struck a tree.

Seatbelts were worn by the driver and front passenger, but not by the rear-seat passenger, Issac Jaimes, police said.

Excessive speed contributed to the crash, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.