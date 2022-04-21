Expect heavy traffic in downtown Greensboro on Sunday for several events; some roads will be closed for the food truck festival

GREENSBORO — Heavy traffic is expected in downtown Greensboro on Sunday afternoon as several events are expected to bring more than 20,000 visitors to the area, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

The Downtown Greensboro Food Truck Festival and other events at the baseball stadium, the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and the Carolina Theatre are planned for Sunday. Street parking will be limited and the city encourages drivers to use parking decks. Visitors should give themselves extra time to arrive at their destination, plan their route around street closures and expect special event parking rates at city parking decks, the release said.