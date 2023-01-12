Experts: Be warned. Another highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant is coming.

The Triad is being advised by local infectious diseases experts to brace for another highly contagious COVID-19 omicron subvariant, this time the XBB and XBB 1.5 versions.

The latest COVID-10 dashboard update posted Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists North Carolinians being exposed to 12 of the current 17 subvariants in the nation.

The dominant subvariant for the Dec. 18-31 period was BQ 1.1 at 43.1% of new cases, followed by 17% the BA.5 subvariant and 16.2% the BQ.1 subvariant.

However, Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say the full arrival of the XBB and XBB 1.5 subvariants is likely to arrive in the next few weeks. Those subvariants already have surged in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The latest dashboard has XBB 1.5 represent 5.4% of new cases, while XBB was 2.7%.

Priest referred to the current 17 omicron subvariants as “grandchildren” of the initial omicron virus that caused in January and February 2022 the largest surges in N.C. cases and deaths for the pandemic.

‘As (respiratory) viruses evolve, they often become more infectious and less severe in the disease they cause,” Priest said.

Ohl said XBB and XBB 1.5 are the byproducts of mutations representing roughly equal parts of two subvariants.

“It’s different enough that it has immune evasiveness” that even people who have been boosted or gotten the vaccine or both and had COVID-19 “can have a breakthrough infection,” Ohl said. “The mutation allows it to attach a little bit better to the receptors in the back of our nose and throat, which is where the virus first attaches when we breathe in the particles, which makes it a little more contagious and the most infectious of them all so far.”

Priest said one promising factor in the current COVID-19 uptick is that most patients in Novant’s system are not on ventilators.

“That suggest that recent subvariants are not more severe in the disease they cause as individuals have gained some protections from previous infections and bivalent booster vaccinations,” Priest said.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 395 COVID-19 patients, up from 310 for the week that ended Dec. 31. It is the highest weekly count since 409 for the week that ended Feb. 26.

Priest cited that in February 2022 there were about 760 COVID-19 patients in its system, compared with 100 in early December and about 260 currently.