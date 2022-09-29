 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Exxon brawl Day 2: Greensboro families sit through more testimony, more heartbreak

Exxon homicide trial

Meranda Chantel Watlington (right), 31, and Fana Aquette Felton (left), 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of Zanelle Tucker, 30, killed during the chaos of a late-night group fight at a Greensboro gas station. 

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Heartbroken families sat through another day of testimony Thursday in the trial of the two women charged in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after an SUV plowed into a group of people at a local gas station in 2019 — the fallout of a late-night fracas.

Prosecutors continued to lay out evidence at the Guilford County Courthouse, including crime scene photos and testimony from an emergency room doctor who treated those injured after the fight at an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, and Fana Aquette Felton, 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of Tucker, who had moved to Greensboro a year earlier with her two sons. Five others were injured during the brutal incident, which left one victim learning to walk again.

According to police, Watlington was the driver of the SUV and Felton a passenger.



Both were initially charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. The most serious charges were dropped against Felton, who is out on bond and facing a charge of accessory after the fact. 

Earlier this week, jurors viewed security footage from cameras at the Exxon and heard the testimony of others who watched the drama unfold that night.

In the video, the 30-year-old Tucker and Watlington are attempting to prevent a fight between Felton and an unidentified person.

The video later shows a black SUV speeding into a group of people who are standing between gas pumps. As victims lay on the ground, the SUV retreats, and then lurches forward into the crowd a second time.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

