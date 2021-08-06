Eyes wide open: Selfie Spot the latest in a trend catering to TikTokers, Instagrammers

GREENSBORO — Bright colors. Weird Scenery. A photography playground.

This is The Selfie Spot, a new business on Elm Street near Hamburger Square in downtown Greensboro.

Like the name implies, The Selfie Spot lets customers take photos of themselves and their friends amid a collection of unusual backdrops and decorations.

It's part of a trend of businesses offering "selfie" or "Instagram-friendly" photo opportunities to paying customers. That includes the Rich Girls Museum, located on Spring Garden Street.

Antonina Griffin, the founder and owner of The Selfie Spot, saw a photo taken at Rich Girls posted by someone she knew on social media and saw a business opportunity in the making.

"I was like, 'Hmm, I can do that,'" she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffin also saw it as a way to help her young adult daughters, who are aspiring entrepreneurs.