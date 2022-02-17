Face value: As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, so, too, does Guilford's mask mandate

GREENSBORO — With COVID-19 cases continuing to fall, Guilford County elected officials agreed Thursday evening to once again repeal its controversial mask mandate.
The 7-0 vote came after health officials told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — that the COVID-19 positivity rate is decreasing, as well as the number of hospitalizations from the disease. Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy was absent.
The move, which goes into effect on Feb. 27, opens the way for Guilford County Schools to also make masks optional.
According to the Feb. 24 agenda for the Board of Education's work session, Superintendent Sharon Contreras indicated she would recommend making masks optional in schools beginning March 7 if the county ended the mandate.
Students and staff members will still need to wear masks on school buses, as required by federal law.
The action came hours after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline.
“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said in a news release. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”
However, the governor noted, in certain areas, such as on airplanes and health care and long-term care settings, the wearing of facial coverings will continue to be required.
Republican Commissioners Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue commended the General Assembly for passing legislation Thursday allowing parents to permit their K-12 students to opt out of mask-wearing mandates set by local education boards.
As for the county’s move, Commissioner Carly Cooke said she was “personally very happy to see this latest phase coming to an end. Simply put, COVID has had negative effects on all of us.”
She also noted the anger the issue has provoked within the community.
“Everyone has suffered in some way over the last few years," Cooke said. “Let's all remember that and find that mutual respect and, at a minimum, courtesy for each other as we recover.”
Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the commissioners, cautioned the community to continue to take steps to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
“Just be careful out there because people are still dying from this disease,” he said. ”The virus has not given up on us. Just because we passed this motion tonight, the virus don't care. … It’s still out there.”
Michael DeWitt, a senior data scientist and lead infectious disease modeler for Cone Health, agreed that the danger is still present. Of people coming into the health system for pre-admission testing who are otherwise healthy, 5% to 7% of them are testing positive for COVID-19.
“That is still tremendously high,” he said. “That means if you went to a grocery store with 20 people in it, there's above a 90% chance that somebody in there is asymptomatically infected at that moment with SARS-coV-2. So it’s very present in our community."
According to Public Health Director Iulia Vann, the county’s 14-day positivity rate is 12.5%, while the one-day positivity rate was 5.9%
Ninety-four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, she said.
****
In a 7-0 vote, the commissioners approved a new $1.2 million $1,226,879 contract with Weiser Security Services, which provides armed and unarmed security services at the courthouse, health department and other county facilities.
During the past six months, Weiser has had high turnover, with many officers citing low pay rate as their reason for leaving, according the county.