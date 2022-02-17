Face value: As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, so, too, does Guilford's mask mandate

However, the governor noted, in certain areas, such as on airplanes and health care and long-term care settings, the wearing of facial coverings will continue to be required.

Republican Commissioners Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue commended the General Assembly for passing legislation Thursday allowing parents to permit their K-12 students to opt out of mask-wearing mandates set by local education boards.

As for the county’s move, Commissioner Carly Cooke said she was “personally very happy to see this latest phase coming to an end. Simply put, COVID has had negative effects on all of us.”

She also noted the anger the issue has provoked within the community.

“Everyone has suffered in some way over the last few years," Cooke said. “Let's all remember that and find that mutual respect and, at a minimum, courtesy for each other as we recover.”

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the commissioners, cautioned the community to continue to take steps to protect themselves against the coronavirus.