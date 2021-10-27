Facebook bans BJ Barnes, current Summerfield mayor and former Guilford County sheriff

GREENSBORO — BJ Barnes, the former Guilford County sheriff and current mayor of Summerfield, is considering starting a webpage of his own after being banned from Facebook — twice.

Nearly 9,000 people follow Barnes' popular Facebook page, which can still be viewed, but has no new posts since early May when Barnes said he was first "bumped" from the social media site.

"They blocked me for about a month the first time," Barnes said. He said he was not given a reason by Facebook for the ban.

The block came after a post in which Barnes referenced "Obiden," a term coined by former President Donald Trump when referring to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Barnes said he suspects terms used by conservatives are often sought out on Facebook by those looking to block posts or accounts.

"I'm not trying to be a conspiracy theorist, but I think the conservatives are at a disadvantage when it comes to using,” Facebook, which Barnes, a prominent Guilford County Republican, calls a “liberal outlet.”

Barnes said he "made it no secret" on his Facebook page that he isn't a supporter of Biden.