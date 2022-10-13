Faced with full kennels, Guilford shelter strives to find furry friends a forever home

GREENSBORO — Rayanne Taylor cradled a tiny pup named Caramel in her arms Wednesday after adopting her from Guilford County Animal Services.

"I just saw her and knew she shouldn't be in a shelter," said Taylor, 20, after making the trip from Chapel Hill. "Everything has worked out perfectly."

Caramel is one of the lucky ones. Some dogs have been at the shelter since June. To ease crowding and increase adoptions, Guilford County Animal Services is extending its hours and supplying residents with what they need to become short-term foster parents.

In a new "Stray to Foster" program, participants are asked to care for a stray or surrendered animal for 72 hours and to post pictures and information on websites devoted to lost pets and social media. Participants will be provided with crates, food, blankets, bowls and other necessary items.

Director Jorge Ortega said there's an urgent need for foster homes. On Wednesday, all of the kennels were full at the Guilford County Animal Services Resource Center at 980 Guilford College Road.

“We need our community to step forward to help support the overwhelming number of pets flowing into our Resource Center every day,” Ortega said. “We cannot adopt our animals out fast enough and that forces us to make very difficult choices about the lives of the animals in our care."

The Resource Center will now be open on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. for adoptions and will have extended hours on Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Tuesday is the only day the center is closed for adoptions.

Guilford County Animal Services also operates a traditional foster pet program for those interested in providing longer-term support.