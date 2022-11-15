Faced with surge in flu and RSV, Cone Health and others mandate restrictions

The sharp uptick in respiratory viruses, particularly influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, has led the Triad's three largest medical systems to jointly announce restrictions in visitors ages 12 and under.

The restrictions, which start Wednesday, affect all hospitals affiliated with Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health.

The systems said they are requiring the restrictions "out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community, and due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children."

For the health care organizations, it's the first tightening of visitor restrictions since April when new weekly COVID-19 cases began to level off in the Triad.

"Individuals ages 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough, should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals," according to the joint statement.

There is no age restriction on those seeking medical care, and children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as seeing a dying family member.

The systems continue to encourage their respective communities to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette, such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 — including the latest fall boosters.

The sharp increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus — more commonly known as RSV — has strained many hospitals in the region and state to capacity. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children that typically goes away in four to five days.

For reasons not entirely clear, it's run rampant among children this year. The virus tends to surface from December to February, but has arrived in force weeks earlier.

Likewise, the flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.

Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high so early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this season, there have been an estimated 1.6 million flu illnesses and 13,000 hospitalizations. Flu activity is most intense in some of the areas where RSV is fading, including the Southeast, according to CDC data.