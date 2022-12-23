Facing an officer shortage, Greensboro's new police chief is 'hopeful' about changes

GREENSBORO — John Thompson hopes the community will look beyond the badge he wears as the city’s newest police chief and share the value of “seeing each other on a human level.”

At 46, Thompson was an assistant chief in the Greensboro department before becoming the city’s top law enforcement officer last week. He succeeds Brian James, who unexpectedly announced in April that he would retire.

“I’m really excited and I’m hopeful,” Thompson said Tuesday while humbly adjusting to his spacious corner office at the police department.

Thompson, who has eight siblings, has lived on both coasts of the United States — as well as overseas for a short time — prior to residing in North Carolina. He also has 7-year-old twins (a son and daughter).

“My family is a big part of my life,” Thompson said. “I like to bring my children with me to community events. We can learn a lot from our children.”

One of Thompson’s first tasks as police chief will be to assemble his leadership team during the next 45 days. Teresa Biffle, who served as interim chief, plans to retire soon, which will leave Thompson with four top positions to fill.

He also is working on recruitment, retention and ideas to reallocate resources to bolster the patrol bureau. That bureau, he said, has 420 officers when fully staffed. It currently has 80 vacancies.

“It’s not a unique problem to Greensboro,” he said. “It’s happening around the country.”

Thompson said he is looking forward to talking with his team and sharing some innovative ideas about how to provide more patrol officers.

“We have to have officers that can respond when someone calls 911,” he said.

Addressing violent crime is another priority. Thompson said he plans to discuss those strategies first with staff before sharing details with the community.

Thompson said Tuesday that he wants to begin holding community forums in February to meet residents and hear their concerns.

Assistant City Manager Nathanael Davis said the community will appreciate Thompson’s people-centered approach to law enforcement.

“His leadership qualities align with many of the traits the community shared in public forums,” Davis said in a recent statement that also acknowledged Biffle for her leadership during the transition period.

Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before coming to Greensboro in October 2003. Thompson has served in various roles in the department, including Planning and Research, Vice/Narcotics Division, Resource Management Division and most recently as the Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Policy Studies Administration from Guilford College and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Pfeiffer University.

“I’m fortunate to lead a very talented department,” Thompson said. “We’ll have an opportunity to try some new things. I’m really hopeful that we’ll see some significant positive changes in Greensboro.”