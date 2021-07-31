Facing eviction in N.C.? Here's what you need to know.

What are valid defenses against eviction?

• Tenant believes landlord filed for eviction to retaliate after tenant made a complaint or sought repairs.

• Landlord failed to repair problems.

• Landlord accepted rent after knowing about lease violations.

• Landlord filed eviction because tenant is domestic violence victim.

• Tenant or member of household has a disability.

• Landlord failed to provide notice to move as required by lease or the law.

• Amount of rent claimed is wrong.

Note: Not being able to pay rent is not a legal defense.

What if one side doesn't show up in court?

If a landlord fails to appear, the case will be dismissed.

If a tenant fails to appear, the case will be decided based only on the landlord’s version of the facts. The tenant can be ordered evicted and also, in some cases, to pay money owed.

How much time does an evicted tenant have to move?