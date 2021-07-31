Facing eviction in N.C.? Here's what you need to know.

In North Carolina, the legal term for eviction, or being removed from where you live, is "summary ejectment."
Every year, tens of thousands of N.C. residents face being evicted from rental property. Here's a look at the eviction process:
Why can someone be evicted?
By failing to pay rent. Staying in the property after lease expires. Breaching one or more terms of the lease. Trafficking drugs or participating in other criminal activity.
Can a landlord force a tenant to leave?
Not without going to court. So a landlord can't change locks, turn off utilities or remove doors to force someone to leave.
What starts the eviction process?
A landlord has a tenant "served" with court paperwork, either by certified mail, return receipt requested, or by paying the sheriff to deliver it. This "summons" shows the date, time and place of the hearing.
Where are eviction cases handled?
Small claims court before a magistrate. Cases can be appealed to District Court.
What happens in court?
Both sides are allowed to tell their story and present any evidence. The magistrate typically will make a decision after hearing the case, but will sign a written order later.
What are valid defenses against eviction?
• Tenant believes landlord filed for eviction to retaliate after tenant made a complaint or sought repairs.
• Landlord failed to repair problems.
• Landlord accepted rent after knowing about lease violations.
• Landlord filed eviction because tenant is domestic violence victim.
• Tenant or member of household has a disability.
• Landlord failed to provide notice to move as required by lease or the law.
• Amount of rent claimed is wrong.
Note: Not being able to pay rent is not a legal defense.
What if one side doesn't show up in court?
If a landlord fails to appear, the case will be dismissed.
If a tenant fails to appear, the case will be decided based only on the landlord’s version of the facts. The tenant can be ordered evicted and also, in some cases, to pay money owed.
How much time does an evicted tenant have to move?
If no one appeals the ruling, after 10 days the landlord can seek a “writ of possession,” which allows the sheriff's office to padlock the home. The sheriff’s office must then remove the tenant within five days.
Will personal possessions be thrown away?
No. However, once the property has been padlocked, the former tenant may have to wait several days to access items inside. Then, they'll only have five to seven days to retrieve possessions. And landlords only have to give tenants one visit to collect all of their property.
Does an eviction affect credit?
Since an eviction is a public record, it may appear in credit reports. It may also affect the person's ability to get another lease.
Is there free legal aid for evictions?
The nonprofit Legal Aid of North Carolina represents some tenants in housing cases. More information: 866-219-5262.
Source: Legal Aid of North Carolina, N.C. Judicial Branch
— Compiled by Jennifer Fernandez