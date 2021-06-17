Falling tree fatally injured hiker found Tuesday morning at Bur-Mil Park, officials say

GREENSBORO — A falling tree caused the fatal injuries to a hiker found Tuesday morning on a trail at Bur-Mil Park, according to a spokesman for Guilford County.
About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers and EMS responded to a call about a person down on Big Loop Trail at the park at 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road.
First responders found an unconscious man and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Greensboro police.
A police spokesman identified the hiker as Howard Huey Shepherd, 64, of Greensboro.
A preliminary site review showed the tree was about 50 yards from the trail when it fell, according to information provided by the county in a news release.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life,” Dwight Godwin, the county’s interim parks director, said in the news release. “We take park safety very seriously.”
Godwin said staff travel each trail daily to inspect for safety and remove hazards as part of their normal park operations.
“There are simply no words to share our sorrow,” Todd Moore, supervisor of Bur-Mil Park, said in the news release. “My team and I were devastated when we learned. It was truly an unexpected and unthinkable incident. I just want to express my sincere condolences to his loved ones.”