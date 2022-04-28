Families can get a free safety check of child car seats on Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — There will be a free car seat safety inspection event on Friday.
It's the first time since the pandemic that the Guilford County Division of Public Health Family Connects program in partnership with the Safe Kids Guilford County program will host this type of event, the county said in a news release.
No preregistration is required to get an inspection during the event, which will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in the county health department's parking lot at 1203 Maple St.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats and booster seats.
Low-cost car seats, provided courtesy of Volvo Group, will also be available for eligible families to buy on a first-come, first-served basis.