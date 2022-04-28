 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Families can get a free safety check of child car seats on Friday in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — There will be a free car seat safety inspection event on Friday.

It's the first time since the pandemic that the Guilford County Division of Public Health Family Connects program in partnership with the Safe Kids Guilford County program will host this type of event, the county said in a news release.

No preregistration is required to get an inspection during the event, which will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in the county health department's parking lot at 1203 Maple St.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats and booster seats. 

Low-cost car seats, provided courtesy of Volvo Group, will also be available for eligible families to buy on a first-come, first-served basis.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Months after deadly tornado, OSHA issues hazard alert letter to Amazon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert