GREENSBORO — Attorneys who recently filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a grieving mother said they hope to soon learn the name of a Greensboro police officer they say unlawfully shot a 17-year-old to death during a traffic stop last year.

Chimeaka White and Harry Daniels, who are representing Wakita Doriety, have also emailed a letter to Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump, who will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against the officer. The State Bureau of Investigation, which conducted a probe into the fatal shooting, submitted its findings to Crump's office in November.

"What's taking so long? It shouldn't take four months," Daniels said during a telephone interview Monday from his office in Atlanta, Ga.

The letter dated March 9 said, in part, that the family "is very concerned that they have not received any communication from your office surrounding the death of their loved one, Nasanto Crenshaw." It also said the family "is eager to learn whether a prosecution will be initiated against the shooting officer."

The District Attorney's Office responded to the emailed letter in less than 24 hours, stating it is standard practice "not to make comments or have meetings with a family while a pending investigation or review is ongoing." The communication said once a decision is made whether a prosecution will be initiated or declined, a meeting will be scheduled with the family "prior to any press release or statements being made publicly."

Daniels and White are calling for the public release of the full video footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. They say it offers a different account than the police narrative about what happened that night. In North Carolina, body-camera footage is not considered a public record.

"The video is not going away," Daniels said Monday.

In the federal lawsuit, the officer is referred to only as "John Doe." The wrongful death lawsuit contends the officer unlawfully killed the teen in August by excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Attorneys said the teenager was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer, whom the police department has not identified to the public. As per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative duty.

"We will request the officer’s name during discovery. Once the officer's name has been disclosed, we will amend our complaint to name the officer in the lawsuit," White said Monday.

Discovery is a pretrial procedure providing for the exchange of information between the involved parties, White said. The court must first set a joint scheduling conference to lay out when discovery can begin and end.

The police department has declined comment about the litigation. It also is still awaiting results from its own internal investigation, department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri confirmed Monday.

According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doriety and her legal team have been able to review the footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. Attorneys have said the teenager never attempted to use the vehicle as a weapon.

“I could tell by the video, my child was scared,” she said during a news conference earlier this month. “I hurt every day. I cry all day, every day.

“My son should’ve come home that night, but he didn’t.”