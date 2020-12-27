Fascinated by TV since childhood, Jim Longworth is still broadcasting 50 years after his start

"I was not a great interviewer at the time ... but I didn't have to be because I learned a very valuable lesson from him," Longworth said. "You can overprepare."

Longworth said he had a list of 40 questions to ask Skelton. He maybe got through two of them when Skelton took over with jokes and stories about his long career in film and TV.

"He could've just used that time to rest and get ready for his performance that night. And so it meant a lot to me that somebody of his stature would come in and do something like that," Longworth recalled.

Longworth would work briefly on WSOC-TV in Charlotte, adding local segments to a national children's show and later at a Richmond, Va., television station to do a daily talk show with a live TV audience. It was a learning experience, but humbling because his show went up against talk show legend Phil Donahue on another channel.

"It's a shame that you don't have more local programs with live audiences," he said.

Longworth then formed a private production company where he began to develop longer television shows and produced a syndicated program called the "Virginia Report."