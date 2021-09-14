Fatal crash in Stokesdale likely to keep road closed and emergency workers busy all day today

STOKESDALE — A fatal crash involving a truck carrying flammable material is likely to keep N.C. 65 blocked until this evening, the Highway Patrol said.

A 59-year-old man died after the 18-wheeler he was driving ran off N.C. 65 at Lester Road and overturned, Trooper C.H. Allison said early this morning. The eastbound truck also toppled a pole carrying lines for Duke Power and Spectrum.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Monday and no other vehicles were involved, Allison said.

Allison said he could not release the type of material the truck was carrying. However, because of its flammability, workers would not be able to repair the pole and restore power and Spectrum service to the area until it is safe for workers to enter the location.

Duke Energy's website indicated 39 customers were without power in the area early today. A voluntary evacuation was called for nearby residents, and Allison said some residents did leave the area.

The hazardous nature of the event requires the extended closure of N.C. 65, he said.

"They still haven't unloaded the material yet," Allison said at about 12 a.m. Tuesday. The truck was carrying 6,100 gallons of the flammable material and a hazardous materials team was onsite, he added.