Fear. Determination. Support. These are stories from the war in Ukraine with connections to Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — A cousin of Rabbi Yosef Plotkin has just made it to Israel from Ukraine with her husband and their 12 children, traveling 30 hours through the night and on the Jewish Sabbath in a vehicle for the first time.

"It wasn’t even a question," said Plotkin, executive director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro. "To save one’s life supersedes almost every Jewish law."

Plotkin and other local people are tracking in real time the devastation of Russia's attack on Ukraine through calls and texts from relatives and others in a country in the midst of war. And there are others with local ties who are trying to make a difference just outside Ukraine, such as the Guilford College graduate who is taking in refugees in her one-bedroom flat just across the border in Prague in the Czech Republic.

It is a drama unfolding on the world stage with humanitarian efforts reaching back to Greensboro. Living Water Church, a Ukrainian congregation that meets at Trinity Church on West Friendly Avenue, is among those collecting money and supplies. So, too, is the Greensboro Jewish Federation. For decades, Jewish organizations around the world have been working in Ukraine and other countries in the former Soviet Union where the minority Jewish population's religion had been outlawed.

"Jewish agencies are working on the ground to help where they can," said Marilyn Forman Chandler, the local Federation's executive director. "Our heroes are those who are saving lives and are providing comfort to those who have stayed."

Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit with an airplane hangar at Piedmont Triad International Airport, left Greensboro with enough supplies to set up an emergency field hospital in Lviv, in western Ukraine, near the border with Poland.

It is weird, those here admit, to wake up in a warm bed and have the ability to go out for coffee or on with their lives.

"It's surreal," said Billy White of Greensboro, whose 18-year-old stepdaughter Sofiia was living with her grandparents in Ternopil Oblast in western Ukraine, south of Kyiv, when Russian President Vladimir Putin moved his troops to its border with Ukraine. "People are worried about gas prices here but there they are worried about feeding their children and hoping bombs don't go off."

White, who owns a home technology company, had been following Putin's movements since early January. His ex-wife is from Ukraine, a "poor but beautiful country" he has visited many times. He and his stepdaughter, who attended New Garden Friends School and Page High School while living in Greensboro, remain close. She spent 10 days here last summer.

Both Sofiia and her mother didn't think anything was going to come of the military maneuvering on the Ukraine border because the Russian leader had moved troops there before.

Then White heard "talking heads" on television mention that Putin had also moved blood reserves to the border as well.

"I felt like there was more to it this time," White said. He had been begging Sofiia to leave. But she didn't want to leave without her grandparents.

Once the Russian invasion began, Sofiia used her wits to get her and her grandmother on a bus to Warsaw, Poland — a seven-hour trip that took 24 hours because of the precarious travel — after a ride with friends fell through. Before she left, she sent White video snippets of what was happening around them before the women were able to get out. The men were being stopped from leaving and it is unclear what happened to her grandfather.

"She’s on her porch at her apartment with her grandparents and you could hear the sirens go off — and that's what the people there are hearing that every day," White said.

Sofiia, who speaks Russian, Ukrainian, English and is studying French, has a green card so she would be able to more easily get to America, but she won't leave without her grandmother. White is working with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro to get her grandmother here as well.

The grandmother has an April appointment with the U.S. embassy in hopes of securing a visa, and they are working to move that appointment up.

White says he does not blame the Russian people for what is taking place — a sentiment shared by many. It's Russian leadership, he said.

"It's awful all the way around," White said of the dead on both sides of the war, especially with reports by the Associated Press and other news outlets that many of the Russian soldiers do not want this fight. He doesn't want Putin to do anything reckless with his nuclear arsenal.

"I don't know the answer but we've got to do something and we've got to do it diplomatically," White said, referring to this country's leaders but also NATO.

'They don't care'

Dancers Alosha Anatoliy and Sasha Tsyhankov came to the United States right before 9/11.

In their native Ukraine, even then, Russia was seen as the bully.

In 1991, after the longtime rule of the Soviet Union ended, Ukraine became an independent democracy.

The two were recruited when executives from Fred Astaire Dance Studios came to Ukraine looking for talent. The two men later became friends and then U.S. citizens, while they parlayed personalities and talent into making the Greensboro Fred Astaire dance studio franchise one of the most successful in the country.

Yet they carry so much sorrow in their hearts, even as they beautifully maneuver with dance partners.

Anatoliy brought his 81-year-old mother back to the United States in November after the death of his father. She had frequently traveled in the past from their apartment in Kyiv to the United States to visit.

"I'm proud to be Ukrainian-born and they are very united, like never before and it's amazing to see the world against Putin now," Anatoliy said. "I'm very proud to see how much every single American is feeling and helping as much as they can."

Anatoliy said this war could prevent such a brazen act elsewhere in the world.

"I believe in energy and I believe in goodwill, and with the rest of the world pulling against Putin, the justice is going to come so no one else will try this anywhere again."

Anatoliy and Tsyhankov are collecting items at the dance studio for Living Water Church, the Ukrainian congregation, and at the start of the war marched with signs down Friendly Avenue.

"They are not just wanting to take freedom from Ukraine," Tsyhankov said of Russian leadership. "They are bombing hospitals. They are killing kids. They don't care. I could not believe this is happening in 2022."

Tsyhankov tries not to watch news broadcasts at times. He says he's not political but seeing the destruction of his native country tears at his heart.

Friends and family tell him nothing seems safe. People are hungry in bomb shelters but can't leave because they do not know if they can make it back.

"It's like they don’t have any heart," Tsyhankov said of the commanders following Putin's orders. "I don’t know how a person can do that."

They have employees from Ukraine who still have family there. They are accepting prayers.

"Everybody is so supportive," Tsyhankov, whose Ukrainian accent lingers all these years later, said of his students. "But we just want peace."

'I knew I wanted to do something'

Laura De Blois remembers the teen's hands were cold and shaking.

The 17-year-old had crossed the border into Prague after having left the port city of Odessa with little money and an expired passport, and was now at the grassroots "pop-up refugee center" near the train station where De Blois had been volunteering to help with the mass influx.

His father could not leave and his mother stayed with him.

De Blois, a 1994 Guilford College graduate now living in Prague, thought of her own three children.

Illia, the boy, would become the sixth Ukrainian refugee De Blois has taken into her one-bedroom flat with a pullout couch big enough for several people since Putin started bombing the country.

"He came full of fear and adrenaline," De Blois, in Prague since shortly after graduation, is saying via telephone from her adopted home there. "He was so brave. He just knew he didn't want to be holding a gun as a soldier. He had nowhere to go and I said, if it were my kid I would really like someone like me to take him in."

So she did.

"I knew I wanted to do something," De Blois said.

As refugees started arriving in Prague by the thousands daily, De Blois had earlier signed up on Facebook as a host family.

"Just the human connection," she said of what she knew she could offer. "To help them feel safe and welcome."

Others in the Facebook community are doing the same.

Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, had once been "under the thumb" of the Soviet Union.

"Czechs here remember Russian tanks rolling in in 1968 and the cruelty of this and we see Ukrainians as our family," De Blois said.

A political science major at the liberal Guilford College in Greensboro, she had moved to Prague shortly after graduation and the breakup of the Soviet Union — "an idealistic twentysomething."

She first ended up hosting two women she did not know who were best friends, who had their children and pets — one family's cat and the other's Russell terrier.

"I’m an English teacher, single mom and I struggle to make ends meet, but I said I have the space," De Blois said.

She moved into her living room and her 11-year-old son went to stay with some friends when the first two families came.

"I gave them my bedroom and it was everything they needed," De Blois said of their being able to sleep, shower and rest.

She also took them to the "pop-up refugee center" where they could pick up clothing and food before their friends were able to arrange temporary housing.

"I saw massive chaos but high energy and so much love for the Ukrainian communities," De Blois said.

It was there that all her skills came together, including problem-solving that's a big focus of a liberal arts education.

"Now is my time to do that thing that I wanted to do, which was to be a part of bringing light into the world where there was darkness," De Blois said. "And Guilford really prepared me for that. Not just the classes, but the ethos there, with being intentional in looking at how to change the world."

The easy thing to do would have been to wait for someone else to step in.

"Sitting back and just watching?" De Blois said. "That's not the Guilford thing to do."

She's reached out to friends and classmates at Guilford College who are looking for ways to help, which has resulted in buying comfortable shoes, for example, for the refugees, who came with almost nothing. She's also asking everyone to reach out to Congress for humanitarian aid and long-term solutions for the refugees.

"It’s call your representatives and ask them to do everything they can to provide humanitarian aid," De Blois said. "Like everything they possibly can."

Illia, who also speaks several languages including English and was in his first year of college, speaks of others he knows who have been turned away at other countries bordering Ukraine.

"It is terrifying," he said in English of the worry, even as he speaks to his parents whenever he can.

'Tears in their eyes'

Plotkin, the rabbi, recalls going to Ukraine in 1997 to help bring Jewish religious traditions back as Jews were emerging from decades of repression and isolation as part of the Soviet Union.

Plotkin was 17 and sent as a volunteer with another student rabbi to a small rural town without a synagogue. More than 100 Ukrainians — most of whom had never been to a Passover Seder — showed up. Seders are the traditional meals at Passover with special foods and blessings.

"The grandparents had tears in their eyes because they saw their grandchildren participating in a Seder that they thought would never happen," Plotkin said. "The grandchildren were so excited that they were able to carry on the traditions that their grandparents and great-grandparents had for so many years."

Now those towns, schools and homes are in Putin's sights.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

