A female inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died Saturday after an apparent medical emergency, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Detention officers and medical staff, along with Rockingham County Emergency Services, responded at approximately noon Saturday to provide emergency medical assistance to the inmate, officials said.

While they were rendering aid, the inmate died "as a result of the apparent medical emergency she was having," officials said in the news release. "Neither suicide, nor foul play, is suspected in the inmate's death."

The inmate was housed in a cell by herself, officials said.

At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will conduct an investigation, per standard procedure.

The SBI will determine when to release the inmate's name, according to Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The inmate's death is the first reported at the detention facility in 2023. In 2022, there were three inmate deaths while in custody and one in pre-booking while still in the custody of the arresting officer prior to being turned over to the jail but inside the building, Suthard said in an email.