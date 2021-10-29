 Skip to main content
Festival fundraiser on Sunday to benefit Greensboro mobile home park fight
Festival fundraiser on Sunday to benefit Greensboro mobile home park fight

Jamison Mobile Home Park (copy)

In this Aug. 24 photo, tenants of the Jamison Mobile Home Park hold a rally outside of the office of their landlord, Family Properties, to discuss the selling of the property on which their homes sit. The homeowners and supporters are holding a festival/fundraiser on Sunday to help raise awareness and money for their fight to buy the land so they can stay. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Jamison Mobile Home Park residents and their supporters are holding a "Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead" block party fundraiser Sunday in hopes of raising money and awareness about their plight to stay in their homes.

They also plan to attend Monday's City Council meeting to ask for help.

Most of the tenants own their homes and rent the land beneath it from the mobile home park, which is being sold to a developer who plans to build apartments on the Hiatt Street site.

The families were initially told by park manager Lynne Anderson of Family Properties that they had to be out by the end of September, according to copies of a notice sent to tenants saying that they park had been sold. The mobile home park was part of the estate of Shirley Todd Jamison, a former nurse and missionary, who died in 2017. 

Anderson, an executor of the estate, later told residents they could stay until January.

The festival, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2510 Hiatt St., features food, a dance group and mariachi band, and a Zumba class.

The tenants, including some who have lived there two decades, want to raise money to buy the land although the sale to Owl's Roost Properties is already underway.

