Field of Flags at Salvation Army of High Point honors veterans, emergency first responders and people serving in the military

HIGH POINT — The Salvation Army of High Point will host its first Field of Flags Ceremony to honor men and women in active military service, veterans and emergency first responders on Independence Day.

A 3 p.m. service Sunday at the Field of Flags will recognize sponsors and the men and women represented on the field, complete with special music, a short program, and the sounding of taps.

The free event is located at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps, 121 S.W. Cloverleaf Place, High Point. The event includes music, a short program and the sounding of taps.

It is sponsored by Thomas Built Buses, Elks Lodge #1155, Pennybyrn, the Carl & Linda Grubb Family YMCA and Truliant Federal Credit Union.

Flags will be on display from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to view the Field of Flags and pay tribute to those who are represented from High Point and surrounding communities who made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.