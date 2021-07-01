 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Field of Flags at Salvation Army of High Point honors veterans, emergency first responders and people serving in the military
0 Comments
top story

Field of Flags at Salvation Army of High Point honors veterans, emergency first responders and people serving in the military

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — The Salvation Army of High Point will host its first Field of Flags Ceremony to honor men and women in active military service, veterans and emergency first responders on Independence Day.

A 3 p.m. service Sunday at the Field of Flags will recognize sponsors and the men and women represented on the field, complete with special music, a short program, and the sounding of taps.

Here are some tips to keep your pet safe during the Independence Day festivities.

The free event is located at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps, 121 S.W. Cloverleaf Place, High Point. The event includes music, a short program and the sounding of taps.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It is sponsored by Thomas Built Buses, Elks Lodge #1155, Pennybyrn, the Carl & Linda Grubb Family YMCA and Truliant Federal Credit Union. 

Flags will be on display from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to view the Field of Flags and pay tribute to those who are represented from High Point and surrounding communities who made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice, according to a news release from the Salvation Army. 

Proceeds from the Field of Flags will help The Salvation Army increase assistance to local veterans, military families, and emergency first responders through social services programs, scholarships for children of military families at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, and a special cookout in partnership with the Heroes Center for veteran and military families later this summer.

The Salvation Army serves about 500 veterans annually through William Booth Gardens Senior Living Facility, child care at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and primarily through emergency rent, utility, clothing and food assistance.

For more information about the program, call 336-881-5400.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The most massive dead star ever discovered is as big as the moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News