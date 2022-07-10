Fiery car crash in Brown Summit kills three, including Greensboro fireman

BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County.

Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was traveling north on N.C. 61 when he inexplicably lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck a Jeep Cherokee driven in the opposite direction by Richard Norman Murrell.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene.

Murrell, 58, a Greensboro firefighter assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, also died at the scene. His 50-year-old wife, who was in the front seat, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Lattero, whose injuries were also considered life-threatening, was taken to a hospital as well.

The State Highway Patrol is trying to determine the cause of the crash.