Finally, this old photo album is in the 'right hands.' Why it's in Greensboro, well, that's a story.

GREENSBORO — An old photo album stumbled upon last summer at an antique fair provided an early Christmas gift for one family and a feeling of relief for a World War II buff who helped return a valuable item to its rightful owners.
Robert Corpus bought the album in September. It was filled with photos and momentos from Joseph Thomas Giampino’s service as an Army Air Corps private during the war.
“This book will go to Chris Giampino” was written in cursive on the inside cover, along with a Greensboro address.
So Corpus, who lives in San Jose, Calif., did some detective work on the internet.
“I started connecting the dots,” Corpus recalled.
He quickly found a Facebook account for Giampino’s grandson, Christopher.
“And then I sent a message hoping that it would get a response back,” Corpus said. “I’ve found albums before and I sent a message out to people and usually it’s a dead end. And a couple days later I get this message and it says: ‘How do you know my grandfather?’”
It was “like a Eureka moment,” Corpus said.
But Corpus didn’t want to just ship the photo album back to the family.
“I would feel absolutely rotten if this got lost in the mail,” Corpus explained. “I felt something this priceless needed to be hand-delivered.”
So, with a break in his schedule this week, Corpus took a 10-hour plane flight from California to bring the album to Christopher at his Greensboro home.
“Merry Christmas,” he said to Christopher and his father, Joseph Giampino Jr., while they pored over the album on a kitchen table late Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Christopher, looking at the old pictures of his grandfather. “It’s almost like looking at a ghost, though. I’m getting a little fuzzy feeling about it. You know?”
Christopher, 39, said he only met his grandfather — who died in 2002 — one time. That’s when he was about 9 years old.
“He used to send me Christmas gifts all the time,” Christopher said.
But over the years, they lost touch.
“And then I tried to reach out to him when I was like 22, and then I found out he passed away,” Christopher said. “And that’s when his wife told me she’d gather some photos for me. She did send me some photos, like 15 years back.”
The photo album, although set aside, never was sent by his step-grandmother, Joann Giampino. The family said she had no children of her own.
“I think what happened is that when she passed, there was a garage sale or an estate sale,” Corpus said.
The 1970s-era, spiral-bound album contains about 40 mostly black-and-white pictures of daily life on an airfield. It includes photos of bombers, fighter planes ... and perhaps a few old girlfriends.
It also contains the veteran’s discharge papers, a wartime driver’s license and commendations for his role in putting out a major fire in a hangar — as well as participating in the invasion of France in June 1944.
Corpus said it appears from the documentation that Joseph Sr. was a trained as a firefighter and there are pictures showing him wearing what appear to be “gunner wings” and high-altitude clothing.
The back of one photo indicates he flew more than 20 missions.
“He was in the planes,” said Joseph Jr., noting that his father, like many veterans, didn’t talk much about the war.
“I haven’t seen a lot of these photos of my father,” he said.
Corpus gave the family some tips if they wanted to dig deeper into Joseph Sr.’s wartime history.
“You look at some of these unit numbers that he was in, go online and you’ll find unit histories,” he told them. “It’ll paint a picture.”
Joseph Jr. marveled at what Corpus already has discovered.
“That’s incredible that you found this,” he said. “That’s wild.”
Corpus said he was just happy to get it back to the family.
“There’s one less thing that won’t be lost to history or lost to time. Now it can go to (Christopher’s) kids one day and their grandkids. So it’s one piece of the puzzle that may have been one missing at some point, but now it’s in the right hands.”
