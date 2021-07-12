Fire at former News & Record building remains under investigation, Greensboro official says

GREENSBORO — A fire Thursday at the News & Record’s former location on East Market Street remains under investigation, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

About 8:10 a.m., Greensboro firefighters responded a report of a fire alarm at 200 East Market St.

The building’s sprinkler system activated, controlling multiple small fires inside the building, Church said.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate the building and turned off the sprinkler system.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Church.

Though the blaze is still under investigation, Church said the presence of multiple small fires indicates that the fires were started intentionally.

The fire caused an estimated $700 worth of damage.

The News & Record relocated its offices to 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St. after BH Media sold the newspaper to Lee Enterprises, a newspaper chain based in Iowa.

The Market Street property has been vacant since mid-2020.