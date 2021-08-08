Fire at Greensboro College damages coffee shop in Student Center; no one injured

GREENSBORO — No one was injured in a fire in the coffee shop area of Greensboro College's Student Center late Friday, Greensboro fire officials said Sunday.

Firefighters responded at 11:35 p.m. Friday and quickly extinguished the fire, Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said.

The fire damaged Britt’s Coffeehouse, but no one was in the building at the time, the college said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Church said. The college said fire appears to have started in a cooler-freezer in the back prep room and may be the result of faulty wiring.

The damage was limited to the upstairs southeast corner of the building. The Sankofa Center below had minimal water damage due to tarps the fire department put in place to protect that area from water, the college said.

Church said the fire caused a total of about $101,000 worth of damage.

The building was fully renovated two years ago and the equipment was new at that time, Greensboro College said. Britt's Coffeehouse will be closed until repairs are completed.