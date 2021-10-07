Fire at Greensboro elementary hastens its demolition

GREENSBORO — A fire Thursday afternoon at Peeler Open Elementary will likely hasten its demolition, said Michelle Reed, chief operating officer for Guilford County Schools.

The Greensboro Fire Department was dispatched to the school, which was slated for demolition next year, at about noon Thursday. Heavy smoke was showing when they arrived, fire officials said. Seventy firefighters brought the blaze at the vacant structure under control.

The cause of fire is still under investigation. No one was injured in the incident.

Reed said school officials will likely demolish the school, which was damaged in a tornado that swept through the area in 2018, within the next couple of weeks.

