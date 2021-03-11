 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at High Point apartment complex displaces more than 25 people; American Red Cross assisting those affected
0 comments
top story

Fire at High Point apartment complex displaces more than 25 people; American Red Cross assisting those affected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic fire.jpg

File photo

HIGH POINT — An apartment fire displaced more than 25 residents early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The High Point Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Maldon Way apartment complex just before 1 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright. 

Wright said the man whose apartment caught fire went door to door, alerting people of the fire. No one was injured. 

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the fire, which appears to have been the result of unattended cooking, under control, Wright said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Several apartment units were damaged, primarily by water.

"From what I've been told, there were nine families that were displaced," Wright said.

The apartment complex is allowing some displaced families to stay in open apartment units, he said. 

American Red Cross is assisting by providing emergency aid for lodging, food and other essentials.

In the days to come, volunteers plan to work with community partners to assist people with recovering from the event, the American Red Cross said. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News