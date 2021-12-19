Fire at motor lodge in Graham displaces several people

GRAHAM — A fire at the Embers Motor Lodge early Sunday displaced residents and caused more than $500,000 worth of damage, according to a news release from the Graham Fire Department.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire at 127 Pravas Lane, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday

Some 911 callers reported a fire in the attic of the building and began alerting other occupants of the complex, according to the release. All 35 rooms were rented at the time of the fire, authorities said.

Fifty firefighters from several departments assisted in the response, along with emergency officials from the city, Alamance County and the state.

At 11:39 a.m., the fire was declared under control, though firefighters continued to work on the scene, hitting hot spots and assisting with the fire investigation, according to the release.

The 11,538-square-foot Embers Motor Lodge was built in 1955. The residents were taken by bus to the Graham Recreation Center, where they were to meet with representatives from the American Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Services.