GREENSBORO — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire last week that killed two children and critically injured a pregnant woman, Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said Friday.

The woman’s baby, who was delivered prematurely, has improved and is breathing on its own, Church said. The department has not released the woman’s name or the gender of the baby.

Church confirmed media reports that 3-year-old Cash Whitaker was one of the two children who died in the fire March 16 at a home in the 1800 block of Glenside Drive.

A 2-year-old also died in the blaze, he said, but the department has not released any other information about the child.

“Cash was loved by many and will be dearly missed and thought about every day,” his father, Delton Whitaker, said Friday, adding that the young boy lost his best friend in the fire. “He would have been 4 on May 12 and always had a smile on his face no matter what and loved to dance to any music.”

Whitaker said he has established a GoFundMe page in an effort to pay for funeral expenses.

When firefighters arrived at the home that morning, they encountered heavy smoke and flames in the structure. A woman outside was able to direct firefighters to where the two children should be inside the home.

Firefighters were able to remove the children from the fire, and EMS pronounced both dead at the scene, according to Church.

Church said nine people lived in the home before the fire, which caused an estimated $70,000 in damages to the structure and approximately $18,000 to its contents.

Two dogs also died inside the home.

The Greensboro Police Department is working with the fire department as an investigation is conducted into the children’s deaths, police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.