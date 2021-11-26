 Skip to main content
Fire danger increased today because of dry conditions, windy weather, forecasters warn
Fire danger increased today because of dry conditions, windy weather, forecasters warn

RALEIGH — Dry conditions and gusty winds combined to create a fire hazard in the area today through 6 p.m., weather forecasters warn.

Outdoor burning is discouraged with gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph expected from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

More than two-thirds of the state, from the Piedmont to the coastal counties, is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.

Today will be chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s, the weather service said. Expect more of the same on Saturday before temperatures rise on Sunday to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will drop temperatures back below normal on Monday.

Things will warm up again later in the week, with highs Thursday in the mid to upper 60s.

