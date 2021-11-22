Fire early Monday displaces 14 people from their home in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Fourteen people were displaced from their residences after a fire early Monday, Greensboro fire officials said.

Firefighters were called at 4:35 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of Arlington Street, where the first unit on scene could see flames coming from a first-floor window of the structure, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters found no one inside the building, Church said. All 14 residents were accounted for and safe outside.

One person was taken to the emergency department at Moses Cone Hospital to get checked out in connection with some preexisting health concerns, Church said.

To provide the residents with shelter from the inclement weather, Greensboro Transit Agency provided a bus at the scene, Church said. The bus then took the residents to another location where the Red Cross could provide assistance.

Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $8,000 to the contents, Church said. The house appeared to have been divided into separate residences, he said.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded, and no one was injured in the fire.