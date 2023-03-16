SUMMERFIELD — The Guilford County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire early Wednesday that fatally injured one person and a dog.

Firefighters were called at 4:41 a.m. to the 6200 block of Horseshoe Drive, off Hamburg Mill, where two people lived with two dogs.

One of the residents was pulled from the blaze and later died at a local hospital, Assistant Chief Jenna Daniels said by telephone Thursday.

The other resident was able to escape safely with one of the two dogs; the other dog perished in the fire, Daniels said.

The residents' names were not immediately available; A message was left with the Fire Marshal's Office.

Responding firefighters from Summerfield noticed that they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived at the home, Daniels said.

An estimated 30 firefighters from Summerfield and Greensboro departments were on the scene. The fire was determined to be under control by 6:22 a.m., but crews were on scene well after that, Daniels said.