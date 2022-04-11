Fire officials: Unattended candle cause of Burlington house fire Sunday night

BURLINGTON — Fire officials say an unattended candle led to a house fire Sunday night that displaced an adult and a child.

Firefighters were called at 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Williamson Street and found fire and smoke showing from the front corner of the house. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was safely out of the home, it took them approximately 20 minutes to ensure the fire was under control, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the home in less than 90 seconds from time of dispatch, and stayed on scene for more than two hours. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle left in a bedroom near combustible materials, fire officials said in the news release.

Officials said damage estimates are approximately $60,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting the home's residents.