Fire officials: Unattended cooking led to house fire Wednesday in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Fire officials say unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Fix Street and confirmed the home's occupants were safely out of the home before estinguishing the kitchen fire.

Firefighters were able to locate two family cats, one of which was successfully revived by Burlington Fire personnel. The other died from smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to ensure the fire was completely out and under control. Damage estimates are approximately $26,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

Fire officials want to remind the public to always be vigilant when cooking and never leave it unattended as these fires can spread rapidly and be deadly.