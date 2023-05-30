Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training today, according to a news release from the Greensboro Fire Department.

The training at 625 Millwood School Road will begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 5 p.m.

Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public, the release said. All structures utilized for live fire training by the fire department comply with North Carolina air quality and public health regulations.

Members of the 78th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class will participate in the training exercise. Live fire training gives firefighters the opportunity to practice and gain experience in fire control, search techniques and extinguishment.